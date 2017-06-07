Man arrested, charged after 7-year-old Durham boy shot to death

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police announced a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of 7-year-old Kamari Munerlyn.

U.S. Marshals arrested Devon Maurice Fowler, 28, of Junction Road in Durham.

Authorities charged him with murder and felony conspiracy. Fowler was arrested at the Extended Stay America on Bluestone Drive in Raleigh.

RELATED: Police identify 7-year-old Durham boy fatally shot inside SUV

Munerlyn was in a Honda Pilot SUV that was leaving a local pool when he was shot at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to police. Shots were fired into the SUV at Hillandale Road and Peppertree Street. The boy was transported to the hospital where he died around 5:45 p.m., according to police.

During a brief conversation with CBS North Carolina, just two days after the shooting, the child’s mother, Felicia Parker said, “There’s a lot going on right now.”

Police said Tuesday evening that Parker was shot in January 2016 and her vehicle was damaged by gunfire in April. She has been cooperating with police, officials said.

Police couldn’t say if child protective services investigated after either incident.

RELATED: 7-year-old boy dies after shots fired into SUV in Durham, police say

The grieving family has gotten support from the community while planning the boy’s funeral.

Family and friends say Kamari Munerlyn, a first-grader at Eastway Elementary School, loved basketball and riding his bike.

A GoFundMe page sent up to pay for his funeral expenses has already raised more than $10,000.

Fowler is expected to make his first court appearance today.