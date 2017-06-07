Man charged with slaying Durham 7-year-old denied bond

By Published: Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man accused of killing a 7-year-old boy in Durham on Sunday was denied bond at a brief court appearance Wednesday morning.

CLICK FOR LARGER PHOTOS OF THE VICTIM AND SCENE

Devon Maurice Fowler, 28, of Junction Road in Durham, is charged with murder and felony conspiracy in the death of 7-year-old Kamari Munerlyn. At the hearing, prosecutors said they think he had co-conspirators, but they haven’t yet been identified.

U.S. Marshals arrested Fowler at the Extended Stay America on Bluestone Drive in Raleigh. He had been booked into jail 12:10 a.m. Wednesday.

RELATED: Man arrested, charged after 7-year-old Durham boy shot to death

Extra security was on hand for the bond hearing later Wednesday morning, and a number of family and friends of Kamari were in attendance.

“I just can’t still believe this is happening to me. My son didn’t deserve this. He really didn’t. He didn’t deserve this at all. I’m hoping that he didn’t feel no pain and he’s with the Lord now,” said aumari’s father, Theo Munerlyn after the hearing.

The boy was shot as he rode in a Honda Pilot SUV with his mother and eight others. The group had just left a local pool when shots were fired into the vehicle at about 5 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Hillandale Road and Peppertree Street.

Fowler was in court Wednesday. (Derrick Lewis/CBS North Carolina)

The boy died at a hospital around 5:45 p.m., according to police.

The Kamari’s mother had earlier said that she knew who committed the crime.

Durham police said on Tuesday that they were following “promising leads” in the case.

At Wednesday’s hearing, a prosecutor said that officials haven’t decided whether or not to pursue a charge of capital murder, which could carry the death penalty. It’s been more than a decade since North Carolina executed anyone.

Fowler has 19 prior convictions, the most recent being a conviction for possession of a stolen firearm in 2015, a prosecutor said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s