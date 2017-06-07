Man flashed girl at Knightdale bus stop, police say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Knightdale Police are looking for a man who they say exposed himself to a female high school student on more than one occasion.

At around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, a middle-aged man exposed himself to a female high school student at her bus stop on the corner of Wide Waters Parkway and Lauren’s Way, Knightdale Police say.

“Oh absolutely furious,” said the victim’s father. “I have no words that can describe the amount of anger I have right now.”

CBS North Carolina spoke with the girl’s father on the phone. He did not want to be identified, but he told us this is the second time the same man has exposed himself to his teenage daughter. The first time was in November.

“Pulled up next to her exposed himself and then pulled away,” said the victim’s father. “My daughter called us crying and upset and obviously we called the police, but we didn’t have a good description of car.”

But this time his daughter snapped photos of the suspect’s car. Police say they are looking for a man driving a silver sedan.

“She’s upset,” said the victim’s father. “She’s completely upset. She had a final exam today. I’m hoping she did well on it, but she was almost in a panic attack all morning.”

Some neighbors say they have noticed an increased police presence since the incident. They say they plan to take extra precautions with their children from now on.

“Well definitely, as a father, I have three girls so it’s very disturbing to see somebody out here doing this,” said neighbor David Tate. “I’m military background, law enforcement background myself, so, my eyes will definitely be open.”

Tate has three daughters, and he says he plans on telling them exactly what happened.

“I hold nothing back from my kids because in this day in age they need to know exactly what’s going on,” Tate said. “So, I will sit down and have a talk with them and let them know this is what’s happening out here.”

If you have any information related to this incident contact the Knightdale Police Department.