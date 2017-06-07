Missing teen girl sought by Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are looking for a 17-year-old last seen Sunday in Fayetteville.

Orion Jackson-Wyatt was reported missing the next day by her family, police said.

She was last seen about 4 p.m. Sunday “in the area of” Nottinghill Road. She was on foot, but police don’t know where she was headed.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes, but wears gray contacts, police said. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a black cardigan, blue jeans and black high-top shoes. She was carrying a red backpack and a brown purse.

Police say that she’s believed to be a runaway and that they don’t have any reason to believe she’s in danger.

Police ask that anyone with information on her location call 911, Det. S. Conrad at (910) 391-9886 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.