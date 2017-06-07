Moore County man charged with trafficking meth, 6 other charges

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Robbins man has been arrested and charged with a long list of drug-related crimes, including trafficking methamphetamine, Moore County Sheriff Neil Godfrey announced.

Ronnie Gwyn, 28, of 12991 N.C. Highway 24/27, was arrested Tuesday after deputies, along with North Carolina Probation and Parole, performed a probation search of Gywn’s home and found multiple different kinds of drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

During the search, authorities seized 28 grams of methamphetamine, nine dosage units of alprazolam, one oxycodone prescription pill, one gram of marijuana, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The total street value of the drugs is believed to be around $4,000.

Gwyn was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver schedule II (methamphetamine) controlled-substance, possession with the intent to sell and deliver schedule IV (alprazolam) controlled substance, the felony maintaining of a dwelling to keep a controlled-substance, simple possession of schedule II controlled-substance, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gwyn is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is set for June 27 in Moore County District Court.