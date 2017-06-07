Massive search underway after Navy sailor goes overboard off NC coast

USS Normandy

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WAVY) — A sailor from the Norfolk-based cruiser USS Normandy is missing this morning after going overboard off the coast of North Carolina.

The sailor was reported missing around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a report from the Navy Times, it happened off the coast of Cherry Point — which is about 80 minutes south of Ocracoke Island.

A massive search is underway this morning as several Navy ships and aircraft are reportedly assisting the USS Normandy and the U.S. Coast Guard in helping to find the sailor in the Atlantic Ocean.

