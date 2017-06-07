NC deputies searching for suspects who shot at, injured officer while fleeing stop

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) — Authorities are searching for suspects who shot at officers, injuring one, while fleeing a traffic stop.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said an officer with the Forest City Police Department attempted to stop a truck around 10:52 p.m. Tuesday on Business 74 near Ellenboro.

Deputies say the traffic stop turned into a car chase through Forest City and people in the truck fired several shots at officers. One round struck a deputy’s windshield. He suffered injuries to his face from metal fragments, the sheriff’s office said. That deputy has been treated and released from the hospital.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating the truck. It may be displaying an N.C. license plate of WVM4712.

Anyone with information about the truck or those who may have been in it at the time of the shooting is asked to call 828-286-8477.