NC House to weigh in on move to end concealed-carry permit

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A bill that would allow someone to carry a concealed handgun without a permit in North Carolina is nearing another hurdle.

The House scheduled debate on the bill Wednesday, meaning members could decide whether to do away with the requirement.

The change would make concealed carry legal in places where it’s currently permissible to openly carry a handgun. Gun purchases still require a permit.

The latest measure includes certain restrictions and applies to persons 18 or older and who aren’t otherwise prohibited by law to carry a firearm.

The bill has created yet another rift between gun rights supporters and gun control advocates. The measure would still need the Senate’s approval before it could go to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.