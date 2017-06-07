NC lawmakers set to discuss driverless car regulations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Senate lawmakers are set to discuss the future of driverless cars in North Carolina.

The technology is still being worked on, so lawmakers are trying to get a head start on regulations.

A new bill – HB469 – would set basic rules for the vehicles, like requiring the owner to have a liability policy. The car would also have to be registered with the state.

Rep. John Torbett (R-Gaston) is one of the primary sponsors of the measure. He said safety is the reason for the regulations.

“The citizens of North Carolina’s safety is being looked out for, which is what our goal is – always,” he said.

There will soon be a test of these vehicles right here in the Triangle.

The House already voted on — and passed — HB469.

The Senate voted on the regulations as well.

The bill passed the first reading in the Senate and was then sent to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate. It was then withdrawn from the committee and re-referred to the Senate Transportation Committee, who will discuss the bill today.

If the committee votes in favor of the bill it will be re-referred to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate.