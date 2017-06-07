Raleigh firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire along Capital Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh firefighters have extinguished a two-alarm fire at 1014 N. West St. near Capital Boulevard at an old warehouse building.

The fire started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and a large plume of smoke could be seen from north of the city’s downtown and a video sent to CBS North Carolina from Capital Boulevard showed heavy, thick black smoke pouring out of the warehouse.

Raleigh fire officials told CBS North Carolina that they’re unsure if it was debris that caught fire or the building itself. Demolition has been ongoing in the area as trees and buildings are being cleared to make way for a new bridge.

The section of N. West Street in the area of the fire runs parallel to, and between, Capital Boulevard and Glenwood Avenue.

West Street is closed as crews are still on scene. Wade Avenue to southbound Capital Boulevard were closed soon after the fire started but have since been reopened.

No injuries were reported.