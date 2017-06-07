Reward offered after 2 NC brothers killed in execution-style shootings

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday the state of North Carolina is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the 2016 murders of two brothers in Onslow County.

On May 18, 2016, the bodies of Deandre Patrick Gilbert, 19, and his brother Tyler Christian Gilbert, 16, were discovered on Hardy Graham Road in the Maple Hill area of Onslow County.

The brothers had been shot execution-style and their bodies had been left in a ditch on a dirt road.

Deandre’s 2002 Hyundai was found nearby in the woods — completely burned.

The autopsy report for Deandre Gilbert shows he died of a gunshot wound to the head as did his younger brother, Tyler.

The autopsy report describes how Deandre’s body was found in the woods just outside of Maple Hill, wrapped in two comforters with a measuring tape tied in a bow around his waist.

His brother Tyler’s body was found a short distance away. Tyler was a student at OCLC – Onslow County Learning Center.

The report said Deandre Gilbert was shot from the back of the head on the right side.

Both were last seen in Jacksonville and officials said soon after they were found that it’s unknown why they were in Maple Hill. It’s believed that both boys could’ve been dead for a few days. Deandre’s birthday was a few days before he went missing.

The brothers were reported missing on May 15, 2016, by family members.

Steven McCarty, 24, was named as a person of interest in the case and was taken into custody in late May 2016. In December, he was charged in connection with the case with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony burning of personal property, obstruction of justice and felony conspiracy.

Anyone with information concerning this case should contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Onslow County Crimestoppers at 910-938-3273, or the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

— WNCT contributed to this report