SC police seize $145K in cash from suspected drug dealer during traffic stop

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – Lake City police say they seized over $145,000 in cash around midnight Monday.

According to a release from Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker, police stopped a car on West Main street and Brown Street for a traffic violation. The officer conducting the traffic stop smelled a strong odor of marijuana and asked the driver to exit the car so investigators could search the vehicle.

Officers say they found a brown box containing over $145,000 in cash, along with a heat sealer machine with marijuana residue inside the machine.

The press release says officials later discovered the driver was a known drug dealer from the Hemingway area.

K-9 Ruin also was deployed on the box containing the cash and alerted for narcotic odor present.

The Department of Homeland Security responded and has taken the case.