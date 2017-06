ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old boy’s body was found in Roanoke Rapids Lake, Deputy Chief C.T. Hasty Jr. of the Roanoke Rapids Police Department said.

First responders had been called to the Roanoke Rapids Lake Day Use Area at the lake for a report that someone had drowned.

The teen’s body was recovered around 3 pm.

The lake is created by a damn in the Roanoke River near the town of Roanoke Rapids.