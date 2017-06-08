Baby found shaking, sweating after being left inside car outside SC Walmart

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a baby was left inside a car outside a Walmart in Spartanburg.

As the hottest time of the year approaches, child safety advocates say this highlights a serious issue. KidsAndCars.org reports more than 800 children have died from heat stroke in hot cars since 1990, including nine children so far this year.

“I have four children,” William McLean said. “I would never leave…I’ve never left my child alone in a car.”

Yet that’s the scene he says he happened upon at the Dorman Centre Walmart around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A 6-month-old was left inside a car with the windows rolled up and the car shut off, according to a police report. Witnesses heard the baby crying and saw it covered in sweat and shaking.

Employees broke out the windows and took the baby out before calling first responders who took the baby to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

It’s a situation child safety advocates say can turn deadly even on days that seem cooler.

“A car heats up fairly quickly,” said Safe Kids Spartanburg Coordinator Penny Shaw. “The car is going to heat up 10 degrees every 20 minutes. That is why it’s very dangerous. It can get up to over 115 degrees inside the car in the early summer.”

Shaw with says that’s why it’s important to never leave children or pets inside a car, even if it’s just for a few minutes.

“You may get in that Walmart right there and say oh I see a sale – let me stop and look at that and that 10 minute run in may turn into 45 minutes,” Shaw said.

She said there are ways to help parents remember their little ones.

“Put things in the back of your car to remind yourself like your cell phone,” she said.

Police say there are no charges as of Wednesday.

The baby’s parents told police they forgot the baby was in the car. There’s no word on the baby’s condition.

South Carolina law says bystanders could avoid punishment for breaking a car window to rescue an endangered child. Officials advise the first move should be calling 9-1-1.