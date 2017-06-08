Bank robber who dressed as woman arrested in Fayetteville

Published:
He was arrested Wednesday morning without incident at a Fayetteville hotel

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for robbing a South Carolina bank dressed as a woman was arrested in Fayetteville by U.S. Marshals, deputies said.

J’Neil Jacoby Jacobs is accused of robbing a Bank of American in Columbia, South Carolina, on May 30.

Jacobs walked into the Bank of America in a long black dress with a multi-colored head cover and dark sunglasses, the Sheriff’s Office in Lexington County, South Carolina, said.

He passed a teller a note demanding money and threatening violence if the teller did not comply with his demands.

He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was arrested Wednesday morning without incident at a Fayetteville hotel by U.S. Marshals and members of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday in Cumberland County.

