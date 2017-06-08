Birth control pills recalled: Packaging error could cause unplanned pregnancy

NEW YORK (WFLA) – The Food and Drug Administration has issued a nationwide recall for a birth control pill due to a packaging error.

The recall affects “Mibelas 24 F-E” tablets with the packet’s lot number is L600518. The pills expire on May 2018.

The FDA says the pills were placed in the wrong sequence. Four placebo tablets were placed in the package’s denoted first four days as opposed to the active tablets, which should be in their place.

“As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive tablets that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy,” the FDA said. “The reversing the order may not be apparent to either new users or previous users of the product, increasing the likelihood of taking the tablets out of order.”

Lupin notified distributors by releasing a recall letter. The company is arranging for the products to be returned.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Lupin by phone at 1-800-399-2561, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm EST, Monday through Friday.

If you’ve experienced any problems related to taking Mibelas 24 F-E, you should contact your physician or healthcare provider.