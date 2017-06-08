Cary man facing kidnapping, multiple child sex charges involving 8-year-old girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man is facing kidnapping and multiple child sex charges involving an 8-year-old girl, according to an arrest warrant.

Miguel Saenz Guzman, 43, of the 300 block of York Street, is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child, one count of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and one count of kidnapping.

Court records show that the crimes occurred between Jan. 1 and May 17.

At some point during the time the crimes are said to have been committed, Guzman kidnapped the little girl and brought her somewhere with her parents consent. He then had sex with her, according to court documents.

Guzman was arrested Wednesday and placed in the Wake County Detention Center under a $1.8 million secured bond.

His first court appearance is set for today.