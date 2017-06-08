Cooler Thursday, heat returns by the weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Temperatures were relatively cool for June across central North Carolina on Wednesday. More cool air will be around again on Thursday, but 90s are back in the forecast starting on Sunday.

An area of low pressure system to our east is bringing in cool northeasterly air across the state. That low will linger offshore on Thursday with the cool air staying in place and a small chance of a shower southeast of the Triangle. The low finally pulls away late Thursday, setting central North Carolina up for a very nice Friday as high pressure settles in over much of the southeast.

RELATED: Click here for interactive radar

High pressure will build in to bring in hot and mainly dry weather into next week. Highs will climb into the 90s next week with heat index values topping 100.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cool. There could be a stray shower, mainly southeast of the Triangle. The high will be 75. Winds will be northeast then north 8 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Thursday Night will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 57. Winds will be light and variable.

Friday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 82. Winds will be west 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 63.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 66.

Monday will also be mostly sunny and hot. The high will be 92 after a morning low of 69.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 94, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Next Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a slight risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9