Fayetteville mayor meets with Trump at White House

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — Fayetteville Mayor Nat Robertson met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, municipal officials announced.

Robertson was part of a conversation between Trump and number of state and federal officials about infrastructure spending.

“Fayetteville taxpayers pay federal taxes, so we should be able to acquire funding to repave roads and repair bridges in Fayetteville more quickly than what we are doing right now,” Robertson said in a news release. “The President met with me, other mayors and governors to discuss the best way to remove regulations and red-tape that is currently slowing down the process.”

Trump made infrastructure a focus of his presidential campaign.

“The President and I wanted you here because the truth is no one knows infrastructure better than those of you who are gathered here,” Vice President Mike Pence said a speech delivered to the group, according to a news release. “In my time as governor of Indiana, I saw first-hand just how important it is to have world class infrastructure in our states and in our cities.”