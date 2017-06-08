FEMA assistance running out for Goldsboro family after Matthew



GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Nearly nine months after Hurricane Matthew, FEMA assistance is running out for one Goldsboro family.

Now with just days left to find a new place to stay, the McCullens are looking anywhere and to anyone for help.

Torressa McCullen and her family had lived in their home for 16 years when Matthew hit.

Since then they’ve been through struggle after struggle.

“I’d never seen nothing like it. It was like my home was bleeding. Water was coming in from everywhere,” said McCullen.

McCullen vividly remembers the night she was forced to leave her house.

She, her four children and one grandchild split up, staying with whoever they could for weeks.

Then, FEMA assistance kicked in and they’ve been staying at the Days Inn motel ever since.

“When I came here I think they said 90 percent of the motel was FEMA,” said McCullen of the Days Inn.

McCullen is a breast cancer survivor and also suffers from a back injury. Her medical bills, costs to fix her damaged home, and living expenses added up quickly.

“It came to the point, I couldn’t afford to fix it and pay the bills and stuff all at the same time,” she said.

McCullen lost her home.

Now, her FEMA assistance is running out at the end of the week.

“I’ll pitch a tent in my yard if need be. That’s how I feel about that,” said Glenda Davis, McCullen’s mother.

Davis has been helping her daughter look for a new place to live.

“It’s hard to see your child going through, and you’re right there and can’t help them,” said Davis.

McCullen says she’s reached out to several organizations, including the Red Cross. A Red Cross spokesperson says they are looking into her case.

With nothing lined up, McCullen is once again struggling to find shelter for her family.