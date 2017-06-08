Freight train clobbers Coca-Cola truck in Wayne County

FREMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — A freight train hauling corn collided with a Coca-Cola truck on Main Street in Fremont in Wayne County about 9 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

No serious injuries were reported, but soda bottles and other debris were sent flying.

“The train struck the rear portion of the Coca Cola truck as it made a left hand turn onto Main Street,” said Fremont Police Chief Paul Moats.

The truck spun out after being struck and collided with vehicles parked nearby, Moats said. Bottles of soda were sent flying by the wreck. When the train engine stopped several blocks away, there were several soda bottles atop it.

The train, which belonged to CSX, had three locomotives and 81 cars, the company said. The load, which was being hauled from Rocky Mount to Warsaw, remained intact, CSX said.

Wayne County emergency service personal responded to the crash.

Two men in Pepsi gear also appeared at the scene and took photos. They told a reporter they were checking if the Coca-Cola driver was OK.