Hundreds of roaches, garbage piled up in SC woman’s home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – Police have arrested a South Carolina woman on animal mistreatment and child neglect charges after they say her house was “unfit for animal or human inhabitance.”

The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports 53-year-old Karen Nickerson was arrested Saturday after a concerned family member contacted police.

According to a Myrtle Beach police report, the officer who arrived at Nickerson’s home could smell animal urine and feces from the street. When he opened the door, “hundreds of roaches” fell from around the frame. Inside, police say they found garbage, dirty clothing and feces “all over.”

One of Nickerson’s sons allegedly told police that she has a drinking problem.

The Department of Social Services worked out a safety plan for Nickerson’s children. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.