Man accused of jumping off plane at Charlotte airport placed on home detention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man accused of jumping out of a plane onto the tarmac at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport has been placed on home detention with a court ordered electronic monitoring device, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

According to a federal complaint, Tun Lon Sein was on American Airlines flight 5242 on May 26 when he attempted to bite a flight attendant, opened the exit door and jumped onto an active ramp.

On Thursday, court officials said Sein was released to the custody of Catholic Charities Refugee Resettlement Services.

The document says Sein refused to return to his seat and attempted to bite the flight attendant’s hand in order to reach the door.

The plane was sitting on a hold spot after pushing back from its designated gate and the aircraft doors were closed, according to AA personnel.

“Sein spoke little or no English during these events,” the document states,”However, circumstances surrounding his actions show that Sein understood the directions of the F/A, as well as the safety requirements of commercial air travel.”

