Moore County deputies find suspect hiding in dollar store ceiling, they say

By Published:

CATHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies have arrested a man who was found hiding in a dollar store ceiling, they said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NC MUGSHOTS

Charles Robert Crump Jr., 37, of Edgewood Circle in Star is charged with felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor injury to real property.

Wednesday evening, deputies were called to the Dollar General at 4205 N.C. Highway 211 in West End, where they found Crump hiding in the ceiling, authorities said.

Deputies believe Crump was in the ceiling for about four hours, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Crump was taken to the Moore County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

He’s due in court June 27.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s