Moore County deputies find suspect hiding in dollar store ceiling, they say

CATHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies have arrested a man who was found hiding in a dollar store ceiling, they said.

Charles Robert Crump Jr., 37, of Edgewood Circle in Star is charged with felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor injury to real property.

Wednesday evening, deputies were called to the Dollar General at 4205 N.C. Highway 211 in West End, where they found Crump hiding in the ceiling, authorities said.

Deputies believe Crump was in the ceiling for about four hours, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Crump was taken to the Moore County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

He’s due in court June 27.