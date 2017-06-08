NC woman dies from severe burns, husband charged with first-degree murder

Gary James McGill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A husband has been charged with first-degree murder Thursday in connection to the death of his wife, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 51-year-old Gary James McGill is accused of assaulting his wife, 47-year-old Archie McGill, in May.

Police found Archie McGill in the 6400 block of Leafcrest Lane in south Charlotte around 11:47 p.m. on May 21 with apparent burn injuries. Archie McGill was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where she was then transferred to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Forsyth County due to the severity of her burns, officers said.

On Saturday, Archie McGill died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, according to police. CMPD said an autopsy was performed, which confirmed her cause of death was related to the injuries she sustained during the May assault.

Gary McGill was located Thursday by police and taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he was then charged with murder.

CMPD said Gary McGill was arrested in May and charged with attempted murder, malicious use of incendiary device, burning personal property and carelessness with fire.

