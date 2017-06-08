New details emerge in Raleigh slaying, I-40 shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New details about a pair of linked shootings in Raleigh last month have emerged after officials released search warrants tied to the case.

The warrants lay out a timeline for the two shootings and reveal new details about what happened and what police found.

On the afternoon of May 25, three people were shot in the 2000 block of Bowman Lane in southeast Raleigh. One, Taquez Elfthaniel Mann, 20, had been shot multiple times in the stomach area and would later die from his injuries, police wrote.

Witnesses told police a person approached the house on foot and began shooting at two people, an officer wrote in a sworn statement requesting a search warrant.

Police think one man was shot in the doorway to the front porch and the second was hit when he was inside the residence, according to the statement. The third man was hit as he backed his car out of the driveway to get away, police said. One witness told police that he or she had heard a firearm chamber a round inside the residence before the shooting started, the officer wrote.

The same evening, Elaton Omar White, 24, and James McCallum, 16 — who would later be charged with murder in the Bowman Street killing — were riding along Interstate 40 in a car driven by a woman, a witness later told police, according to a separate sworn statement for a search warrant. They were accompanied by her 5-year-old son.

As the four rode, the woman later told police, White and McCallum had a discussion, which including “talking about a subject not dying and they wouldn’t get life,” according to the statement.

As the car continued along the interstate, another car, possibly a white Lexus, pulled alongside, allowing someone to start firing at the first car, witnesses later told police, the warrant application says. One of the bullets struck the woman driving the car in the leg, causing her to lose control of the car, which hit a tree, police wrote in the application. The 5-year-old boy was severely injured in the wreck, according to police.

White and McCallum fled from the vehicle, but were located by police a short distance away.

Police seized documents, a wallet, an identification card, and two cell phones from the car.

The seized marijuana, a cell phone and “9 Trey Gang” paperwork from the house where the first shooting happened.

White and McCallum have each been charged with murder, as has a third man, Aaron Nicholas Burton, 17. The three are also facing other charges.