Orange County residents to discuss Confederate flags in schools at meeting tonight

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Does the Confederate flag belong in our schools? It’s a question several have posed in Orange County.

In February, the Orange County School Board declined to implement a Confederate flag ban in schools despite complaints over the last several months about the symbol being displayed at schools.

The conversation will continue tonight at 7 p.m.

The Orange County Human Relations Commission and the Hate-Free Schools Coalition will host a panel discussion: “The Confederate Flag: Does it belong in Our Schools?”

The event will feature a moderated panel discussion that will field questions from the audience.

Dr. Reginald Hildebrand, a professor emeritus in the UNC Department of History, will present a brief history of the Confederate flag. Mark Trustin, a Civil Rights attorney, will make a presentation on legal issues surrounding the debate.

Hildebrand and Trustin will also serve on the panel, as will professor of Southern culture at UNC Dr. Harry Watson, concerned residents representing both sides of the issue, and other community members.

The meeting will be held in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at the Whitted Building, located at 300 W. Tryon St. in Hillsborough Hillsborough. The forum is open to the public and there’s no registration fee.