Permitless concealed carry bill passes NC House

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill that would allow state residents to carry concealed handguns without a permit. It now goes to the state Senate.

House Bill 746 would allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit only in the same places where they currently are allowed to carry handguns openly.

It passed its final of three votes in the House 64-51.

Supporters have said it would make gun laws in North Carolina more clear for law-abiding citizens. Opponents have said it would reduce the amount of training people who carry a gun will have.

In a statement, House Majority Leader John Bell (R-Wayne) blamed the media for misleading the public about HB746.

It is alarming that numerous major media organizations continue to mislead the public on the different provisions in House Bill 746. It is clear these organizations have not yet read the bill in its entirety, or else they have intentionally chosen to report false information that plays into the liberal narrative. This legislation proves House Republicans are committed to providing a responsible approach to public safety while maintaining the ability for law-abiding citizens to protect themselves and their families.”