PROGRAMMING ALERT: ‘Let’s Make a Deal,’ ‘The Price is Right’ will not air today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Due to CBS News’ live coverage of former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony in front of a Senate panel this morning, “Let’s Make a Deal” and “The Price is Right” will not be airing today.

The CBS Network as a whole will not be airing either show today due to the Comey hearing. Viewers and fans of the shows will not be missing a new episode today.

Both shows will pick back up tomorrow morning with new episodes at their regular times right here on CBS North Carolina.

You can view all of our TV listings by clicking here.