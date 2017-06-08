Raleigh police locate missing 60-year-old woman

UPDATE: Raleigh police said Overstreet has been found and is OK.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are asking for help with locating a 60-year-old woman last seen around noon Thursday.

Jesslyn “Jessie” Overstreet was last seen in the 400 block of Oberlin Road.

Police don’t suspect foul play but she does have cognitive impairments.

She was last seen wearing a hat, light colored coat, tan pants, and purple shoes.

Anyone who knows Overstreet’s present whereabouts or who believes they may have seen her since noon today is asked to call 911 and provide that information.