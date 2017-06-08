Raleigh police locate missing 60-year-old woman

By Published: Updated:
Jesslyn "Jessie" Overstreet

UPDATE: Raleigh police said Overstreet has been found and is OK.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are asking for help with locating a 60-year-old woman last seen around noon Thursday.

Jesslyn “Jessie” Overstreet was last seen in the 400 block of Oberlin Road.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Police don’t suspect foul play but she does have cognitive impairments.

She was last seen wearing a hat, light colored coat, tan pants, and purple shoes.

Anyone who knows Overstreet’s present whereabouts or who believes they may have seen her since noon today is asked to call 911 and provide that information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s