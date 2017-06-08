Rolesville names new police chief

By Published:
Chief Orlando Soto (Town of Rolesville)

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Rolesville has named Orlando Soto as chief of police, the town announced Thursday.

Soto served as interim chief after the unexpected passing of Chief Bobby Langston in late March. Soto was a captain with the department before being named interim chief.

“I believe that serving as a law enforcement officer is one of the noblest professions, which has incredible rewards, but also tremendous responsibilities,” Soto said in a release. “With that said, I would like to assure the citizens of Rolesville that my primary focus as Chief, will be continuing to provide professional policing services to the community.”

Soto will lead the department which consists of 19 officers.

He’s been with the Rolesville Police Department since May 2015. He’s also worked with Duke University and the City of Durham and Knightdale.

“The Town of Rolesville is very blessed to have Chief Soto as part of our growing team. He has a tremendous amount of experience, which will no doubt help our Police Department moving into the future,” said Town Manager Bryan Hicks.

