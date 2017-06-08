‘The violence has to stop,’ grandmother of slain 7-year-old Durham boy says



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s the kind of grief that leaves families inconsolable, heartbroken and lost.

Kamari Munerlyn was just 7 years old.

He was smart, funny and so full of life.

His family is now making funeral arrangements.

“God knows I will miss my only grandson,” Lisa Gerald, Kamari’s grandmother said.

Gerald embraced Kamari’s mother as a community gathered Thursday evening.

Police said Kamari was with his mother and eight other people when a gunman opened fire at their vehicle Sunday. Kamari was shot and killed. They were coming from a pool at the time.

Police have arrested and charged Devon Fowler, 28, of Durham with Munerlyn’s death.

Family, friends and neighbors came together at the Tokyo Express for that vigil.

It was there that first responders tried and failed to save the 7-year-old.

“The violence has to stop. It has to stop because if it don’t stop there ain’t going to be nothing left of us,” Gerald said.

“It means that he’s loved, loved,” Theo Munerlyn, Kamari’s father said.

A quilt with the names of victims of gun violence was rolled out. It started back in 1994 and it’s now 60 feet long.

“We’re out here today to actually put this square, which contains the name of Kamari Dequan Munerlyn the child that just died. We’re going to add his name and a square,” Sidney Brodie, a local activist said.

Kamari will be the 694th square on the quilt. It was sewed into place, fruit and flowers placed around it. A prayer was said over it. Brodie hoping to retire the quilt but first he wants to reach a milestone – 120 days without a homicide in Durham.