Warrants: Raleigh man reenacted grandmother’s murder for family members

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man charged with murder in the death of his 84-year-old grandmother had a history of pushing the elderly woman down the stairs in her home, a search warrant shows.

Andreas Peter Bastas, 40, of the 2300 block of Bertie Drive, faces one count of murder following the death of Renee Costa, who died from injuries she suffered after a fall in a home on Bertie Drive in Raleigh.

EMS crews responded to a residence on Bertie Drive on April 29 in reference to a woman who had fallen down the stairs. Costa was transported to WakeMed for treatment where she died two days later, police said.

There were no signs of foul play, but detectives received information that led to a follow-up investigation in the case. The investigation – and consultation with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office – led to the murder charge that Bastas now faces.

According to warrants, on May 2, a family member reported to a Wake County Public Schools official that she had been pushed down the stairs by Bastas on April 29, the same day Renee Costa was injured. School officials contacted the Raleigh Police Department and an investigation began.

Police interviewed two family members who were inside the home at the time Costa fell down the stairs. Those family members told investigators that the injured woman accused Bastas of pushing her down the stairs before EMS arrived on scene, warrants show.

Interviews with family members also revealed that Bastas had a history of stealing from his grandmother and that he had an Adderall addiction. Investigators were also told that Bastas had searched for his grandmother’s money following her being transported to WakeMed, according to documents.

Family members also told police that Bastas had reenacted how he pushed Costa down the stairs, which caused them to alert authorities about what happened. Family members also told police about two additional instances in which Bastas pushed his grandmother down some stairs, according to warrants.

Those facts led to police requesting a search warrant for the home on Bertie Drive. Items police wanted to seize included journals kept by Costa and Bastas, clothing worn during the murder, electronic devices owned or in possession of Bastas, controlled substances, and DNA, among other items.

Bastas has been arrested eight times in Wake County since 2011 and has a criminal record dating back to 1992 in Wake County, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Police records reveal officers have been to the Bertie Drive home 11 times since 2010.