2nd teen charged in connection with murder of Goldsboro teen in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A second teen has been charged in connection with a double murder that occurred on May 31 in Kinston, Kinston police said.

Nicholas Xavier Edwards, 18, of Kinston, has been charged with one count of felony obstruction of justice. He is the second teen arrested in the murder of Donald Girtley Jr., 18, of Goldsboro, and Demone Nesbitt, 23, of Kinston.

Kinston police responded to building 13 of the Mitchell Wooten Housing Complex just after noon on May 31 in relation to a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers found Girtley dead from a gunshot wound. Nesbitt was found inside apartment 13G and was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died en route to Vidant Medical Center, police said.

A 15-year-old was charged with two counts of murder shortly after the shootings took place, according to WNCT. Police did not release the name of the teen because he’s a minor.

About 100 members of the Goldsboro community gathered downtown on Wednesday evening to honor several young people who were killed by gun violence this year – including Girtley.

“…We won’t get those things that other people get to enjoy — the graduations and birthdays and Christmas, and Thanksgivings — we won’t get those anymore,” Angel Howard said.

Howard brought her family to the vigil to remember her son, Donald Girtley.

Howard says now her family is left to raise Girtley’s infant son alone.

Edwards is being held in the Lenoir Count Jail under a $75,000 bond. Police have not released any further information on the 15-year-old who was charged in the murders.

