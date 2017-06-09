3 face charges in stabbing of App State student

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three men are facing charges in the stabbing of an Appalachian State University student Wednesday.

Boone police say they were called to the 200 block of Crossing Way around 2:28 a.m. for a fight in the parking lot.

A 21-year-old who was stabbed showed up at the Watauga Medical Center before being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

Ke’monte Hayes, 19, Isaiah Lewis, 21, and Marlin Johnson, 21, all face assault and battery charges in the stabbing.

Each suspect received a $1,500 secured bond and a July 21 court date.