3 face charges in stabbing of App State student

By Published:
Ke'monte Hayes, 19, Marlin Johnson, 21 and Isaiah Lewis, 21
Ke'monte Hayes, 19, Marlin Johnson, 21 and Isaiah Lewis, 21

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three men are facing charges in the stabbing of an Appalachian State University student Wednesday.

Boone police say they were called to the 200 block of Crossing Way around 2:28 a.m. for a fight in the parking lot.

A 21-year-old who was stabbed showed up at the Watauga Medical Center before being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Ke’monte Hayes, 19, Isaiah Lewis, 21, and Marlin Johnson, 21, all face assault and battery charges in the stabbing.

Each suspect received a $1,500 secured bond and a July 21 court date.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s