Coast Guard pulls man and dog from failing duct-taped boat

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, an unidentified man paddles a home made, inflatable, duct-taped boat before being rescued by a smallboat crew after his craft began taking on water in Gastineau channel near Juneau, Alaska, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. The Coast Guard crew deemed the craft unsafe and transferred the man, his dog and the craft to Douglas Harbor in Juneau. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ducks do well in water. A duct-taped boat? Not so much.

KTOO reports the U.S. Coast Guard picked up a 32-year-old man and his dog from an inflatable, duct-taped watercraft when it started to take on water Wednesday in Gastineau Channel near Juneau, Alaska’s capital city.

The Coast Guard says in a release that the duct-taped boat was homemade.

The guard says the man, who was not identified, was not wearing a life jacket.

An off-duty Coast Guard member saw the unsafe craft and called it in. The Coast Guard delivered the man, dog and boat to Douglas Harbor in Juneau.

