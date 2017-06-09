DASHCAM VIDEO: Naked man accused of urinating on car, damaging deputy’s cruiser

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who was discovered walking nude along a Marion County highway is accused of urinating on a car and damaging the inside of a deputy cruiser.

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy discovered Andrew Humphries, 18, walking nude on the side of South U.S. Highway 441 around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say Humphries was a driver who had left the scene of a crash that happened earlier.

The deputy was concerned for Humphries’ well-being, so he got out of his cruiser to talk to him. The interaction was recorded by the deputy’s dashcam.

Humphries then walked to the front of Deputy Peterson’s patrol vehicle and tried to open the driver’s door, which was locked.

Due to his erratic behavior, Humphries was placed in handcuffs and put in the back of the deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Investigators say Humphries then began kicking the rear passenger door of the patrol car and pulling on the metal cage, causing $1,000 in damage. Deputies believe the entire door will most likely need to be replaced.

Humphries was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Witnesses also told investigators that shortly after the crash, Humphries walked up to a vehicle parked at the MCSO South Multi-District Office and tried to open the door, but wound up pulling the door handle off the vehicle.

Witnesses said that when Humphries couldn’t get into the car, he urinated on the vehicle.

That vehicle belongs to a MCSO deputy, who estimates the damage to his car was $700.

Humphries was arrested and charged with one count of felony Criminal Mischief- Property Damage of $1,000 or More and one misdemeanor count of Criminal Mischief.

The Florida Highway Patrol is conducting a separate investigation into the vehicle crash that Humphries was originally involved in.