Fayetteville man jailed on rape, kidnapping charges

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a rape investigation that began on Wednesday, Fayetteville police said.

Samuel Zachariah Lilly, 32, of the 400 block of Crystal Circle, faces charges of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and felony strangulation. The victim was an acquaintance of Lilly when the rape crimes occurred, police said.

Lilly was taken into custody without incident on Thursday. He is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

Police did not say when Lilly will make his first court appearance.

No further information has been released at this time.