Fayetteville man who won $2M Powerball prize: ‘I had to check 5 or 6 times’

RALEIGH, NC (WFMY) – The largest winner so far in the Powerball lottery drawing has come forward.

Fayetteville’s Danny Averitt claimed his $2 million prize on Thursday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

“I got up this morning and checked the numbers,” Averitt said. “I didn’t believe it at first. I had to check five or six times.”

Averitt won the largest prize across the country so far in this drawing.

He bought the lucky ticket at the Kangaroo Express on McArthur Road, and all five white balls matched.

The winning numbers were 5-21-57-66-69 and 13 for the Powerball. Averitt beat the odds of 1 in 11,688,053 to win his prize.

After taxes, he takes home $1,390,020. He plans to save the money for retirement.

And $2 million wasn’t the only big win in North Carolina Wednesday night. Someone in Wake County bought a winning ticket worth $50,000.

They matched four white balls and the Powerball. The ticket was sold at the Eagles on GB Alford Highway in Holly Springs.

Across North Carolina, 48,673 tickets won prizes. By adding the $1 Power Play feature, players can multiply their winnings. Matching all five white balls on a $2 ticket wins $1 million. A $3 Power Play ticket wins $2 million.

“It’s exciting to see more Powerball players in our state winning big prizes,” said Alice Garland, the lottery’s executive director. “There are nine ways to win on a ticket, so make sure to check carefully to see if you’re a winner.”

Because there was no ‘perfect ticket’ drawn on Wednesday, the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has grown to a $435 million.

That is worth $273.1 million cash.

North Carolina has had four Powerball jackpot winners of $74.5 million to $188 million. Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Winners have 180 days to claim prizes.

