Fort Bragg soldier charged with possessing secret video of woman having sex

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — An 82nd Airborne soldier has been charged with secretly taking a video of a couple having sex at a party and then distributing it to others, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Jeffrey Creech, 29, of Fort Bragg, faces charges of illegal possession of a peeping Tom photographic image and on count of misdemeanor obstruction of justice, police said.

Creech is accused of recording a woman having sex at a house party on Jan. 21. According to authorities, the victim and a man met on the dating app Tinder. The man invited her to a house party at a Fayetteville apartment complex.

While at the party, the victim and the man went to a bedroom to have sex. About halfway through the encounter, the woman said she realized that someone was filming her and the man while they had sex, police said. She had not consented to being recorded.

In addition to being secretly recorded having sex, the woman discovered the someone had left excrement in her boots, according to police.

While investigating the incident, police were able to determine that the video of the couple having sex had been shared on Snapchat.

Police did not explicitly say that Creech recorded the video, but he was charged with possessing it. It’s not clear at this time how many people received the video on Snapchat or elsewhere. Creech did have the video on his phone, though.

The soldier deleted the video from his phone during the course of the investigation, which led to the obstruction of justice charge.

Fayetteville Police Department Sgt. Shawn Strepay said that “additional arrests are possible” in relation to the incident.

Creech was jailed under a $2,500 bond and has since posted bond, police said.