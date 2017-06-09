Hoke County murder suspect on the loose, sheriff’s office says

By Published:
D’Angelo Cox (Hoke County Sheriff's Office)
D’Angelo Cox (Hoke County Sheriff's Office)

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hoke County sheriff is asking for a man wanted in a fatal June 8 shooting to turn himself in.

D’Angelo Cox is wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Malloy Street near Braddy Road, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deldrina Chambers was injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Chambers died the next day, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Hubert Peterkin is asking for Cox to turn himself in to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said anyone identified as assisting a suspect in fleeing from police will be charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office with information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s