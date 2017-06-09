Hoke County murder suspect on the loose, sheriff’s office says

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hoke County sheriff is asking for a man wanted in a fatal June 8 shooting to turn himself in.

D’Angelo Cox is wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Malloy Street near Braddy Road, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deldrina Chambers was injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital.

Chambers died the next day, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Hubert Peterkin is asking for Cox to turn himself in to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said anyone identified as assisting a suspect in fleeing from police will be charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office with information.

The investigation is ongoing.