Naked man dances on burning car, gets arrested

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For the second straight day Friday, a naked man had to be chased down by police in Hartford, Connecticut.

A car crashed near the 7-Eleven on Park Street, then caught on fire early Friday afternoon, witnesses said. A man — later identified as later identified as 33-year-old Najee M. Amatur-Rahim — started stripping and dancing on the roof of the car while smoke poured from underneath the hood, according to witnesses.

“He got out and he jumped on top of the truck and banged on it. [He] took his shoes off and then he took a shirt off. And then he took his pants off and then started dancing and screaming,” witness Bill Arena said.

Arena said it took police from both Hartford and West Hartford, along with paramedics, to subdue the man and get him into an ambulance.

Police said they believe the man was on PCP.

He was transported by ambulance to Hartford Hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries.

Hartford Police anticipate a warrant for his arrest for numerous motor vehicle and narcotics charges related to the traffic accident. Amatur-Rahim also had two narcotics warrants out for his arrest through New Britain Police Department.

Friday’s events followed another naked arrest on Thursday. In that case, firefighters were at a medical call when a 29-year-old man ran away without clothing, police said. Police officers and firefighters eventually caught up with him, and he was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.