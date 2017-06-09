NC man facing murder charge in death of girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man is now facing a murder charge after his girlfriend’s baby died from multiple body injuries and a traumatic brain injury.

Christopher Sims was initially facing felony child abuse charges after the baby suffered the serious injuries while in his care. Police say the baby died Thursday.

Officers were called to Carolinas Medical Center around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a 2-year-old boy in critical condition who was unable to breathe on his own.

The child’s mother and her boyfriend, Sims, were interviewed by detectives. Police say the injuries happened when the baby was left alone with Sims at a home on Griers Grove Road.

Sims was arrested and first charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. Since then, a murder warrant has been obtained for Sims in the death of the baby.

He remains at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department and is expected to appear in court Friday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.