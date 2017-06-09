NC State hires Hamilton as Keatts’ 3rd assistant coach

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has hired A.W. Hamilton as its third assistant coach.

The school announced the move Friday to complete the staff for new head coach Kevin Keatts.

Hamilton played for Keatts and coached under him at Hargrave Military Academy, then succeeded him when Keatts left to become an assistant coach at Louisville in 2011.

Hamilton went 236-26 in six years coaching Hargrave’s postgraduate team, including a national championship in 2015-16.

He joins former Virginia Tech head coach James Johnson and Takayo Siddle as Keatts’ assistant coaches with the Wolfpack.

Keatts, the former UNC Wilmington head coach, has replaced fired coach Mark Gottfried.