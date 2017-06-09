Officers did not violate administrative policy in Frank Clark shooting, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police said three officers did not violate administrative policy or procedure during the fatal shooting of Frank Clark on Nov. 22, 2016.

Frank Nathaniel Clark, 34, of Durham, was killed during a struggle with Durham police officers in the McDougald Terrace neighborhood, a police report said.

Clark was shot following a “sudden movement toward his waistband” after a struggle developed during a conversation with two officers near Building 60 near Wabash and Dayton streets, according to the City of Durham report.

The Durham Police Department’s administrative investigation into the shooting looked at interviews, evidence, the SBI’s files on the case and the Durham County District Attorney’s conclusion on the shooting.

Durham police said the officers involved, Officer M.D. Southerland, Master Officer C.S. Barkley and Officer C.Q. Goss, did not violate administrative policy or procedure during the incident.

Durham County District Attorney Roger A. Echols confirmed in March no charges would be filed in the shooting.