Raleigh police searching for white Lexus involved in I-40 shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are asking for help with locating a vehicle involved in a shooting on Interstate 40 on May 25.

Around 7:30 p.m., Elaton Omar White, 24, and James McCallum, 16, were in a vehicle driven by a woman on I-40.

Near the Gorman Street exit, someone inside a white Lexus fired shots into the vehicle carrying White and McCallum.

One of the bullets struck the woman driving the car in the leg, causing her to lose control of the car, which hit a tree, police said. A 5-year-old boy was severely injured in the wreck, according to police.



Police need help locating the white Lexus involved in the incident.

A 911 caller reported the shooting saying she saw someone fire shots from an older model Lexus.

“Like roll down the window and shoot the other guy and drive off,” the caller said.

Following the crash, White and McCallum ran from the scene and were later apprehended.

Both would later be charged with murder in a fatal shooting on Bowman Lane from earlier that same day.

Raleigh police confirmed the woman injured in the shooting on I-40 and the 5-year-old in the vehicle were not connected to the Bowman Lane killing.

Three people were shot in the 2000 block of Bowman Lane in southeast Raleigh. One, Taquez Elfthaniel Mann, 20, had been shot multiple times in the stomach area and would later die from his injuries, police wrote.

Aaron Nicholas Burton, 17, of Raleigh was also charged in connection with the Bowman Lane shooting. He was charged with murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Anyone who believes they may have information on who was driving the vehicle that night, is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit RaleighCrimeStoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.