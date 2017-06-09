Raleigh’s Melbourne Road bridge reopens

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s Melbourne Road bridge reopened Friday morning after it was damaged in a traffic incident a month ago.

On May 9, the bridge was damaged when a 16-foot tall excavator being towed by a tractor-trailer traveling westbound on I-440 slammed into the overpass.

The bridge had been closed since.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Freyssinet Inc. of Sterling, Virginia was awarded a $259,500 contract to repair the bridge, NCDOT said.

Those repairs were completed overnight Thursday.

The bridge was built in 1959 and is considered “structurally deficient.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s