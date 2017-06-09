Rocky Mount teacher accused of having sexual contact with 3 students

Erin Elizabeth McAuliffe (Rocky Mount Police)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 25-year-old Rocky Mount math teacher is accused of having inappropriate sexually related contact with three male students, police said.

On May 5, Rocky Mount police were notified by administrative staff from Rocky Mount Preparatory School of the possible inappropriate relationships involving Erin Elizabeth McAuliffe.

McAuliffe is a math teacher at the school, located at 3334 Bishop Rd.

At that point, police started an investigation which involved interviewing multiple students and faculty members.

Warrants were served on McAuliffe on June 8 and she was charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

Police said two of the students are 17 years old and the third is 16 years old.

Police said the incidents occurred off campus.

McAuliffe is currently being held in the Carteret County jail under a $20,000 bond.

She’s scheduled to appear in Nash County District Court June 12.

