SC teen shot, killed in hunting accident

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old girl was killed in a hunting accident in Anderson County Thursday evening.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the teen died following a hunting accident on Dalrymple Road just before 6 p.m.

Officials say the girl was struck by a round from her foster dad’s high-powered rifle and was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center where she died.

The Anderson County Coroner’s office identifies the victim as Amanda Daniele Foster, a student at Pendleton High School.

Foster was found in full camouflage and she was struck one time, the coroner says.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they are treating this as a hunting accident and have turned the case over to the DNR.

DNR reports the shooting happened on the father’s land.