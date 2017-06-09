Steve Sbraccia’s Friday follow up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS North Carolina’s Steve Sbraccia has new information on several consumer stories we recently told you about.

One of them was the report on the state’s attempt is to map out high speed internet access.

Internet access, or the lack of it, seems to be everyone’s top priority and frustration. And our story is generating a lot of response from you our viewers on Facebook and by email.

Here’s a few examples:

Phyllis from Mebane said:

“NC gets nowhere near reliable fast service. It is spotty and less than 50 Mbps. We pay for 100 mbs”

John Writes:

“It’s ( high speed internet) a joke in the rural parts”

Brad from Chatham County told CBS North Carolina:

“I moved to Pittsboro expecting 5Mbps but surprisingly we are getting 100+Mbps. You can also save a lot of money by using your own equipment.”

Many of your comments revolved around complaints from people paying for internet service they weren’t getting.

The state broadband office wants to know about these issues.

To help you, we’re once again including this link you can use to report those issues via the office’s interactive map.

Two weeks ago, CBS North Carolina told you about a scam seminar set up by The Colonial Baptist Church in Cary to help make senior citizens more “victim aware.”

We checked back with one of the attendees to find out if it did any good.

“There’s so many ways we can be scammed and not know it…it was the best presentation I ever heard. I wish more people than seniors could have heard that,” Nancy Reagan told CBS North Carolina.

Those seminars are run by the attorney general’s office.

If there’s one in your area, you should check it out.

Now to a follow up about scammers who steal cell phones off people’s doorsteps after ordering the phones under a false name.

The story first surfaced in Morrisville where police found criminals who they say were stealing people’s identity then ordering thousands of dollars of cellphones in the name of the victims.

Police said the thieves would then steal the phones once they were delivered.

“We saw a UPS delivery was made and a few minutes later, a person walked up to the victim’s front porch,” said Morrisville detective Angie Mullis, who was part of an undercover operation in that town.

Morrisville police arrested two suspects last week in connection with that case.

Thursday, Fuquay-Varina police said they’ve also arrested two people connected to the cellphone thefts in their town after the suspects were accused of stealing phone packages that had just been delivered.

Michael Kwaku Bosompemh, 23, of Virginia was charged with:

Felony conspiracy to traffic in stolen identities

Five counts obtain property by false pretense

Six counts identity theft

Conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense greater than $100K

Conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense ($46K)

Identity theft – For providing a counterfeit identification in another person’s name when arrested

Marie Lahai Kamara, 24, of Virginia was charged with:

Felony conspiracy to traffic in stolen identities

Five counts obtain property by false pretense

Five counts identity theft

Conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense greater than $100K

Conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense ($46K)

Police say the losses to Sprint have been in the hundreds of thousands of dollars from this ongoing crime.

We’re told by investigators this case is getting bigger and may lead to even more arrests because police believe the criminals are operating all over NC and Virginia. We’ll keep you updated.

